New book tells the story of a LF farm girl’s rise to the Pentagon

It was a surreal feeling for Denise Jelinski-Hall of Monument, Colo. in 2010 when she first walked into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. — the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, she said. After all, she was a farm girl from Little Falls.

Hall recently published the book, “From the Prairie to the Pentagon.” In it, she tells of her journey from picking rocks on the farm between Bowlus and Sobieski to serving as the senior enlisted adviser to the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

“Having climbed through the ranks, I understood what it meant to represent all the enlisted on a national level. When I walked into Pentagon that day, I felt the magnitude and responsibility of it, but embraced the challenge,” Retired senior enlisted adviser Denise Jelinski-Hall wrote the book “From the Prairie to the Pentagon” to inspire others that the seemingly impossible is indeed possible.

Hall said.

As the senior enlisted adviser, Hall advised the chief of various matters that ultimately would affect training and utilization, the health of the force and the professional development of more than 427,000 enlisted National Guard soldiers and airmen in the United States, the three territories Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

She was also involved in matters that affected the enlisted soldiers and airmen’s families. While she served at Pentagon, Hall also represented the National Guard Enlisted Corps on several executive level committees.

Hall is the first enlisted woman in the United States history to have served in this capacity.

In telling her story, Hall is hoping it will not only help other servicemen and women, but also be an inspiration for women to believe they can achieve anything, once they put their mind to it.

The journey to the Pentagon was set in motion in November 1984, when she joined the United States Air Force. Even though her father, Wilfred Jelinski was retired from serving in the Army National Guard, her decision to join the Air Force had more to do with Staff Sergeant (SSG) Joyce Madsen.

Hall had worked at First Bank in Little Falls for about five years. Madsen was a customer and through the years, the two became friends.

“One day she said, ‘Denise, I see so much more potential in you than this. Why don’t you join the Air Force and get out of this town?’” Hall said.

Madsen drove Hall to meet with an Air Force recruiter in St. Cloud.

“He was on his game that night because he painted this wonderful picture of what it meant to serve, what it meant to be in the Air Force and about different careers. He also talked to me about education, traveling and learning different skills. I bought everything he told me that day,” Hall said.

Six weeks later, Hall resigned from her position at the bank and sold her car and furniture.

“Then I was off to the blue yonder,” she said.

Throughout the years, Hall has relied much on the traditional family values her parents, Wilfred and Elizabeth instilled in her and her siblings.

“Whenever it got really tough, I went back to that foundation. They taught us to treat everyone with respect and dignity, to work hard and to never quit,” Hall said.

When Hall went to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas for basic training, she was given the opportunity to grow in her leadership skills.

“The training instructor gave me the position of door chief. What that meant was that when the training instructor wasn’t around, I was in charge,” she said.

“I didn’t realize at the time that it was my first opportunity at leadership. What did I know? But I relied on what my family had instilled in me, and by the grace of God, I got through that and became an airman,” Hall said.

From there, Hall went on to air traffic control training at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss.

“In all of my 28.5 year career in the Air Force and in the Air Guard, that was probably my most challenging time. I knew nothing about air traffic control. It just sounded cool and like it was something I wanted to learn,” Hall said.

Since six years had passed since Hall graduated from Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS), she had to relearn how to study effectively.

“Volumes of information was given to you at any given time. It was difficult to discern what I really needed, what was the most important to know and what was secondary. I was memorizing massive volumes of information,” Hall said.

In 1985, Hall was assigned to the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where she completed her upgrade training.

“When you graduate air traffic control school, you don’t know enough yet to work alone in a control tower. The upgrade training made me a fully rated air traffic controller,” Hall said.

One thing the Air Force and Hall herself believe in is the importance of giving back to the community in some capacity.

During this time, she also served in the Big Brother Big Sister program and on the Airman Advisory Council.

When Hall returned to Little Falls on leave in August 1986, she met a young Marine, Gary Hall, who is now her husband.

“We met and after five dates, he asked me to marry him,” Hall said.

The two married on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1987.

But with both of them being active in the military, Hall said they knew something had to change.

“We were never going to be stationed together, so I applied with the Air Force Palace Chase Program,” she said.

The program allows an active military member to transfer to the Air National Guard or to the Air Force Reserve. Since Gary was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California at the time, Hall joined him.

In April 1988, the Halls were blessed with their daughter, Ashley.

“That added a whole new dimension to everything. Gary was deployed to the Western Pacific, too. It was a really difficult time being a new bride and new mom,” Hall said.

While dealing with her own struggles, she was also responsible for helping and supporting the spouses of Marines who were deployed.

“It could be that they didn’t have any money for groceries, didn’t speak English very well and needed help or were just having a difficult time,” Hall said.

The way communications took place between spouses on deployment has changed significantly from what it once was, Hall said.

“Back then there was no Facetime, Skype, email or cellphones. There was none of that. We wrote letters and you were lucky if you got a phone call every month. Deployment and the separation is hard on families, but the connection and programs that are available today makes it easier,” Hall said.

When Gary returned from deployment, he received orders to go to Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii. It was only natural for Hall to transfer.

Hall joined the 297th Air Traffic Control Flight and was with that unit for 12 years. During that time, she worked her way through different leadership positions and as a result, rose through the ranks to the rank of E8 (out of nine ranks).

In 2002, Hall transferred to the Headquarters 201st Combat Communications Group at the Hickam Air Force Base.

“The position I went into was a combat air space manager, which meant another technical school for me,” she said.

Since the majority of those in the class were pilots, Hall found herself at a disadvantage. They already knew the terminology, but Hall went back to the foundation she had been taught on the farm.

In 2004, Hall simultaneously served at the 154th Wing in the Hawaii Air National Guard, while still serving in the 201st Combat Communications Group. At this time, she was selected as the command chief master sergeant over all the enlisted corp of the 154th Wing.

“This was a position that was in the E9 rank. It’s very unusual to go from an E8 rank to being a command chief. Typically you’re E8, get promoted to E9 and serve as a E9 for a while and if you’re lucky, you get selected,” Hall said.

After three years, Hall was selected as the Hawaii Air Guard State Command Chief. The position made her the most senior ranking E9 of the enlisted corp for the Hawaiian Air National Guard.

In January 2007, Hall was voluntarily deployed to the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. During the two months she was there, she helped build the air space over the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa.

“You can’t really see it since it’s on high altitude. But you have to keep the planes separated with time, altitude and space,” she said.

Hall said serving in Qatar was one of the many highlights of her career.

“It was one of the most rewarding times of my career, knowing that I was helping to protect service members on the ground. I felt like I was contributing on a higher level. Not just for our country, but for countries around the world fighting against terrorism,” she said.

When she returned, the Adjutant General of Hawaii selected her as the state senior enlisted leader for the Hawaiian National Guard, both Army and Air.

Her journey eventually led her to work at Pentagon as the senior enlisted adviser to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Hall retired in 2013 at the age of 54. Shortly afterward the one position that was higher ranking than hers, senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the joint chief of staff, became available. But since she had already retired, she couldn’t.

Hall’s book is available at most book stores and on Amazon. Signed copies can be purchased at www.denisejelinskihall.com.