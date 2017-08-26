New faces will make up most of Pierz volleyball team

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

At 22-6 the Pierz girls volleyball team was the area’s best last season.

However, five of the Pioneers’ six starters graduated last year.

The good news for Pierz is that the sole returner is Record Volleyball Player of the Year, Kylie Porter.

She led the Pioneers with 170 kills, despite splitting time as a hitter and a setter. She also added 340 set assists, 132 digs, 41 blocks and 21 aces.

Seniors Jordyn Jansen and Kelsi Stuckmayer also have a bit of varsity experience.

They are joined by six other senior teammates who have waited for their opportunity to crack the varsity roster, including: Paige Hayes, Malea Boser, Chelsie Kurtz, Saira Brausen, Taylor Kimman, Kylee Latterell and Brittany Doucette.

Junior Jade Porter also returns with varsity experience from a year ago.

“They’ve worked hard in the offseason and we are looking forward to a successful 2017 season,” said Pierz head coach Lisa Klein.

The Pierz season begins with a trip to Aitkin, Tuesday.

“We are going to strive to focus on the little things that will prepare us and push ourselves to be consistent and have fun,” Klein said.