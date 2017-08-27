Front line experience key for Little Falls in 2017

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

It was a trying year and a learning experience for the Little Falls volleyball team a year ago.

A 13-match losing streak started the season for the Flyers, which finished the year 6-21.

However, 2017 is a new year, and head coach Carmen Johnson is excited to see what the girls did learn.

“Our basic goal for this season is to improve on last season, and we currently feel we are already exceeding this goal,” Johnson said. “The girls are more successful in our drills already and seem to have already formed a team bond.”

Back is Record All-Area team Sydney Berg, who as a senior will be asked to lead.

A year ago, Berg led the Flyers with 204 kills on a .283 efficiency. She also added 142 digs, 21 blocks and 18 aces.

Seniors Sophia Sowada and MacKenzie Jendro are expected to plug up the net.

Fellow senior Rachel Tembreull is expected to hit on the outside with Berg.

Other varsity returners include: Kailey Ginter, Allie Steinmetz and Abby Poser.

Sophomore Madelyn VanRiseghem and freshmen Taylor Jordan and Kerstin Knopik will be the younger players on varsity in 2017.

“Our strength this season will be our experience and our front line,” Johnson said. “We feel confident in our blocking and definitely have a few girls that can put the ball away.”

Little Falls will begin to find out just what it has when the team opens the year in Mora, Tuesday.

“They have been fun to work with so far this season and I think they could really challenge a lot of teams this season,” Johnson said.

Mora was fourth in the Granite Ridge Conference a year ago, Little Falls was sixth.