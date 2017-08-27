Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LITTLE FALLS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 Seventh Avenue Northeast, Little Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the Planning Commission can hear the same, to consider the following application(s):

Any tabled items from previous meetings that have provided the required information.

Variance to construct an approx. 5 x 17.5 ft dwelling addition and 3 x 5 covered entry to north side of existing dwelling approx. 4 ft from property line (min. 30 ft required). After-the-fact variance to allow for a 4-6 ft tall fence in a front yard (max. 4 ft allowed) and within restricted distance of intersecting street right-of-way lines (max. 2.5 ft allowed). Property Owner: Aaron and Becky Olson. Property address: 601 2nd St SE, Little Falls. Parcel number(s): 48.0205.000

Any measurements or details relating to items above are approximate and subject to change during the public hearing. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may file written comments with the City Administrator prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. If you need any type of reasonable accommodation to participate in the hearing, please call (320) 616-5500 or contact City Hall by 12:00 noon on the Thursday prior to the scheduled public hearing.

Dated this 24th day of August, 2017.

Jon Radermacher,

City Administrator

City of Little Falls

PUBLISH: August 27; September 3, 2017 (727465)