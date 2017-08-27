Notice of Public Hearings – City of Little Falls

TO THE PUBLIC, NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST TO VACATE A PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY, CITY OF LITTLE FALLS

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that a public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 Northeast Seventh Avenue, Little Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the Planning Commission can hear the same, for the purpose of considering a request to vacate the public right-of-way described as:

That portion of the platted road lying north of Lot 8, Block 40, Searles Addition to Little Falls, Morrison County, Minnesota, according to the recorded plat of record in the Office of the Morrison County Recorder.

The full resolution to be considered is as follows:

City of Little Falls

RESOLUTION 2017-xx

RESOLUTION CALLING FOR THE VACATION OF PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission of the City of Little Falls held a public hearing on September 11, 2017, after due notice, to consider the vacation of a public right of way legally described as: That portion of the platted road lying north of Lot 8, Block 40, Searles Addition to Little Falls, Morrison County, Minnesota, according to the recorded plat of record in the Office of the Morrison County Recorder; and

WHEREAS, the Planning Commission after hearing testimony at said public hearing, is recommending that the City Council vacate said public right-of-way as described above; and

WHEREAS, the City Council finds that there is no longer a public need for said public right-of-way; and

WHEREAS, the public right-of-way does not abut or is not adjacent to any public water; and

WHEREAS, the City Council further dispenses with the requirements set forth in Minnesota Statute 462.356, Subdivision 2, as it finds that said public right-of-way vacation will have no impact on the Citys Comprehensive Plan.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the City Council of the City of Little Falls hereby authorizes the vacation of the public right-of-way described as: That portion of the platted road lying north of Lot 8, Block 40, Searles Addition to Little Falls, Morrison County, Minnesota, according to the recorded plat of record in the Office of the Morrison County Recorder; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the public right-of-way is hereby vacated and that Jeremy Hanfler, Council President, be authorized to prepare a notice of completion of proceedings for finalization of the vacation of the public right-of-way, on behalf of the City Council of the City of Little Falls, and Jon Radermacher, City Administrator, be authorized to attest and affix the City Seal.

PUBLISH: August 27, September 3, 2017 (727468)