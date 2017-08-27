Royalton hopes to make return trip to state

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

After an eight year absence, the Royalton football team advanced to the Class A State Tournament a year ago.

With a large contingency of senior skill players returning, the Royals hope to make the trip two years in a row.

“We made a real nice run at the end of last year,” said Royalton head coach Jamie Morford. “That gave a lot of those younger players experience on a bigger stage and we hope that transfers into a hunger to get back to that point again.”

Back are senior running backs Cole Wentland and Riley Smieja, who both found success in the Royalton backfield a year ago.

Jason Kasella will return as a senior. He was a top blocker for the Royals as a junior tight end in 2016.

Gavin Suska returns under center as a junior. Injuries forced him under center last fall as a sophomore.

The biggest onus falls on the offensive and defensive lines.

“We graduated a very good line last year so rebuilding a brand new one takes some time,” Morford said.

Morford said that the lack of experience on the line will be challenging to start the season, but the Royals’ strength will be their athleticism, which will shine all year.

He expects the Mid-state Blue District to again be very competitive.

“This district has some very good coaches that know how to get their kids to play their style of football and can win big games when needed,” Morford said.

A big date on the schedule as always is the battle for the Milk Jug against USA, which will be in Upsala at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 13.

Royalton opens the season in Sauk Centre, Friday.