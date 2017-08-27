Seniors set to pace Flyers swimmers in 2017

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Twice all-state as a junior, Alice Foote returns, along with a group of other veterans for what Little Falls swimming and diving coach Tim Corbett expects to be another promising season. (92717sportsLFOlson) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Little Falls senior MaKenna Olson swims during warm-ups at practice Tuesday afternoon in the Little Falls Middle School pool.

“We have a strong contingent of returning section veterans,” Corbett said. “We’ve got good things in place, and from what I’ve seen over the summer is that we have some girls that can make some steps.”

Foote took eighth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free at Class A state a year ago.

Also back are most of the members of two relay teams (the 400 freestyle and medley) that advanced in sections and nearly made it to state.

The senior class that is expected to lead includes: Foote, MaKenna Olson, Rachel Reller and Meghan Fritz. All with major experience.

“Together as a team they are able to get so much out of each other,” Corbett said. “The work ethic as a group is great, and the juniors and seniors set the pace for the youngest players.”

One foe that the Flyers will be gunning for is Foley, who was the Granite Ridge Conference’s top team. Little Falls was second in the GRC.

However, the Falcons graduated two-time state champion, Kasey Milstroh, so Corbett is excited to see what Little Falls can do in 2017.

“I really think we should have a good shot at them this year,” Corbett said. “Not a, ‘They are wimps, we’re gonna kick their butts’ kind of thing, but if we have a good strong season, we should be able to challenge them.

“Win or lose, beating them or not, being competitive with them is what it is all about,” Corbett added.

As for who will fill in for the several seniors that Little Falls lost from last season’s roster, Corbett is not sure yet.

“I don’t know what spots some of the young kids are going to fill yet, but I’m excited to get into some competition and put people in and see where they fit,” Corbett said.

That competition will be the season opener at home against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tuesday, at 6 p.m.