Public Notice

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received an application for a permit to install and operate an aeration system in Lake Shamineau, (DOW #49-127) located in Morrison County, T. 132, R. 31, S. 17 near the city of Motley.

The purpose of the proposed system is to prevent shoreline damage from ice.

Interested parties may forward their comments to: Brad Parsons, Regional Fisheries Manager, 1200 Warner Road, St. Paul, MN 55106, phone: 651.259.5789. Comments will be accepted until September 7, 2016.

