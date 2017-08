Townships – PUBLIC NOTICE

MEMBERS OF THE MORRISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS; EITHER AS A BOARD OR INDIVIDUALLY, WILL ATTEND THE FOLLOWING MEETINGS DURING THE WEEK OF AUGUST 27, 2017 TO SEPTEMBER 2, 2017:

August 28 – 7:00 p.m. – Planning Commission, Government Center, Board Room, Little Falls

August 29 – 8:30 a.m. – Planning Session, Government Center, Board Room, Little Falls

August 29 – 1:00 p.m. – Budget Meeting, Government Center, Board Room, Little Falls

August 30 – 11:30 a.m. – AMC Extension Meeting, Continuing Education Conference Center, St. Paul

August 30 – 5:00 p.m. – Public Health Advisory Committee, Government Center, Public Health Library, Little Falls

Sept 1 – 8:30 a.m. – TSWAC, Little Falls Landfill, Little Falls

IF YOU NEED ANY TYPE OF ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING, PLEASE CALL 320-632-0295 AT LEAST 48 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING.

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/08/726205-1.pdf