Hunters should note errors in printed hunting regulations handbook and map

Hunters should be aware of several errors in printed copies of the 2017 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook and in the fold-out deer season map that accompanies the regulations booklet.

In the fold-out map, correct information is as follows:

In central and northwestern Minnesota, deer permit areas (DPA) have 500 permits to harvest antlerless deer for DPA 197; 300 for DPA 262; 150 for DPA 269; 25 for DPA 270; 350 for DPA 271; 200 for DPA 272; and 100 for DPA 297.

In 300 series permit areas, DPA 344 is designated as Hunters Choice; DPAs 341, 342, 343 and 347 are Managed; and DPA 346 is Intensive.

The list of affected permit areas related to the section titled “Deer Permit Area Boundary Changes Along the Moose Range” should include DPAs 178 and 181.

Permit area 340 under the Hunters Choice deer area heading doesn’t exist and should be deleted.

In the printed booklet, correct information is as follows:

The special youth deer hunt schedule on page 36 should include information on a hunt at Blue Mounds State Park. Mention of the hunt on page 87 should be deleted. The hunt is being held Nov. 18 and 19. There are 10 permits available.

The closing date for a proposed late season deer hunt on page 62 is Jan. 14.

The list of permit areas for which the landowner licenses is valid on page 67 should include DPA 218.

The bag limit is three for the special archery deer hunt in the city of New Ulm on page 93.

The special firearms deer hunts list that begins on page 85 should include a special hunt at Zumbro Falls Scientific and Natural Area (SNA) in Wabasha County from Nov. 18-26. It is hunt number 923.

Dates for the special firearms deer hunt at Vermillion Highlands Research, Recreation and WMA on page 86 should be Nov. 4-17.

Firearms deer licenses for the A and B season are valid for the Carver Park Reserve special hunt on page 87.

The Itasca State Park special hunt on page 85 has a bag limit of 3.

“We apologize for these errors and will take steps to ensure that we can avoid these errors in the future,” said Paul Telander, DNR Wildlife Section chief. “We’re working with license vendors and stakeholder organizations to ease any confusion by directing hunters to correct information posted online and encouraging hunters with questions to call the DNR information center at 888-646-6367.”

Correct information for all of these errors is available at www.mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting in the online versions of the 2017 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook and fold-out deer map.

Firearms and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 7. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Regularly updated deer information, including the DNR’s deer permit area mapping tool, can be found online at www.mndnr.gov/deer.