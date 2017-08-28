Huskers return experience

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Holdingford returns a ton of experience to the volleyball court in 2017, including senior Rilee Hohbein.

Callie Kostreba returns as another senior hitter, while Jenna Scott returns to varsity for her fourth year as the setter. Courtney Thielen returns as a senior after a leg injury last winter.

Other seniors at the varsity level will be Ashley Kobernusz and Kayla Rudolph.

Other returners with experience at varsity include: Carolynn Becker.

Juniors Marissa Gerads and Paige Soltis and sophomore Jordyn Patrick may also be looked at to contribute.

“We are looking for higher efficiency from attackers, strong blocking and digging and serve receive side outs,” said Huskers head coach Brend a Payne.

She hopes the culture of Huskers volleyball will lead Holdingford to better the 16-12 record from 2016.

“Our team culture is based upon HEART: hustle, efficiency, attendance (mental and physical), relentless, and trust,” Payne said.

The Huskers will kick off the season on the road at Foley, Tuesday.