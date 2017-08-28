Margaret Patricia Senlycki, 93, of Little Falls, formerly of Cushing, died Thursday at the Harmony House in Little Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating. The burial will be held at Cushing Union Cemetery in Cushing. A visitation will be held on from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Margaret Olds Senlycki was born Feb. 18, 1924, in Richland County, N.D., along with her beloved twin brother, Marcus, to Andrew and Bessie (Hopkins) Olds. She was united in marriage to John E. Strempke Sr., Nov. 23, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa. The couple had seven children. The couple lived and farmed in Roosevelt, when he got out of the service for a few years. They moved to Oelwein, Iowa, where John worked for a John Deere factory, Rail Road and a warehouse. The couple later divorced. After the divorce, Margaret and the children moved back to Minnesota in 1957 to be close to her family. In, 1965 Margaret and three of the children moved to Osseo where she worked in a plastics factory. She met and married, Anthony Senlycki while living in Osseo. The couple bought a farm South East of Little Falls, where they lived until Anthony died in August of 2001. Margaret was always a kind person and helped with other family members children when hardships would hinder the family. Margaret was a foster parent for many years. She helped take care of her aging mother until her death.

She loved gardening, rock gardening, embroidering baking bread, making baked beans, dancing and concerts at the casino. She treasured her time spent with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, James (Judi) Strempke, Martin (Michelle) Strempke, Merlin Strempke, Mike Stempke and John D. (Vicky) Strempke, all of Little Falls; daughters, Judy (Don) Zeimen of Minneapolis and Joanne Pfleghaar of Coon Rapids; siblings, Ruth Lumbus of Iowa, Donna Peterson and Evelyn Peterson, both of Minnesota; 16 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; foster grandchild, Jessie Schlichting and many niece, nephews and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony; brothers, Daniel, twin brother, Marcus; sisters, Bessie Mitterling and Joan Christianson; niece, Deanne Peterson; nephews, Johnny Peterson and Ricky Peterson, Steve Lumbus, twins and Jimmy and Johnny Mitterling; daughters-in-law, Brenda (Happke) Strempke and Sandy (Happke) Strempke; great-grandsons, Mitchel Strempke and Colin Strempke; infant great-granddaughter, Kelsey Strempke.

