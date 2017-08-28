Voss takes helm of experienced Cardinals

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Jacob Voss steps in as the fourth coach in four years for the Upsala volleyball team, taking over a Cardinals team that went 6-22 a year ago. (82717sportsUpsPohlmann) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Upsala senior Stefani Pohlmann, left, passes the ball up toward teammate Desiree Dingmann at the Prairie Conference preseason jamboree in Long Prairie, Tuesday.

“The opportunity for Upsala head volleyball coach presented itself with an opening, and I was interested in getting back in to coaching,” Voss said.

Voss is a 2011 Upsala graduate and was an assistant volleyball coach as a college student at Gustavus Adolphus College.

He is taking over a team with several experienced returners.

Seniors Stefani Pohlmann, Ashley Biniek and Samantha Thieschafer have been on varsity since their sophomore seasons.

Junior Jenna Ripplinger and sophomores Laura Lange and Amber Biniek have several matches on the varsity course over the past few seasons.

“Cardinal volleyball is looking to build on the young experience at the varsity level as well as continue to foster the leadership of the upperclassmen,” Voss said. “Developing individual skills, and growing as a team will be our focus.”

The Cardinals have a cornucopia of goals under their new coach.

“Each day in the gym we strive to do the small things right, and allow the rest of the game to come along,” Voss said. “Goals as a team are to remain competitive in the Prairie Conference, and continue to elevate our individual and team on court execution.”

Upsala will open its season at home against Pillager, Thursday.