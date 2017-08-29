Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Upsala, MN will receive bids for City Maintenance Garage Building Project subject to terms and conditions contained in Bidding Documents prepared by SEH. Bids will be on lump sum basis.

Owner will receive, by mail or personal delivery at address below, sealed bids from qualified bidders until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at which time bids will be opened and tabulated according to law.

A Pre-bid Conference will not be held.

Enclose bids in sealed envelope, addressed to:

Michelle Stevens,

City Clerk/Treasurer

110 West Elm Avenue

Upsala, MN 56384

Clearly mark envelope in lower right hand corner as follows:

BID ENCLOSED

PROJECT NAME: City Maintenance Garage Building Project

OWNER NAME: City of Upsala, MN

Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 5286403 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $95.

The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.

Bidders will be required to provide a bid bond or certified check in the amount of five percent (5%) of bid amount.

The successful Bidder will be required to provide Performance and Payment Bonds of 100 percent of bid amount.

Contractors may be requested to submit Contractors Qualification Statement.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

Owner reserves right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in bids or bidding.

City of Upsala, MN

PUBLISH: July 30; August 6, 2017

(715976)