Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SECTION 00100

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Motley Well Supply Project

City of Motley

Motley, MN

RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received at the Office of the Clerk/Treasurer, City of Motley, 316 Highway 10 S, Motley, MN 56466 until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017 at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately:

1400 Lin Ft 6 HDPE Watermain (Directionally Drilled)

150 Lin Ft 18 HDPE Casing (Directionally Drilled)

600 Pounds Watermain Fittings

1 Each Hydrant

0.40 Acres Turf Establishment

together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to Responsible Contractor Certification.

COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by October 13, 2017.

PLANHOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The planholders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.bolton-menk.com or www.questcdn.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax or email.

TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.boltonmenk.com or www.questcdn.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project # 5221049 on the websites Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $20.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $50.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check to payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 7656 Design Road, Suite 200, Baxter, MN 56425-8676, phone (218) 825-0684, fax (218) 825-0685.

BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Motley shall accompany each bid.

OWNERS RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby.

Dated:

August 1, 2017

/s/Lacey Smieja

Clerk/Treasurer

PUBLISH: August 6, 13, 2017 (719101)