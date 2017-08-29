Agendas – Mid-State

Education District

Governing Board Meeting Agenda

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Regular Governing Board Meeting

Clover Glen Lane, Little Falls, Isle & Onamia Schools

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Recognition of Visitors

5. Approval of July Meeting Minutes

6. Consent Agenda

A.Personnel Items

1.Hiring Recommendations for 2017-18 SY

2. Approve Resignations

B. Facility

C. Contracts

D. Approve Revised Policies

7. Second Read and Approval of Unpaid Meal Charges Policy 534

8. Approval of July Mid-State Bills

9. Cash Flow Report for Period Ending June 30, 2017.

10. Informational Items

A. National Joint Powers Alliance Thank You Letter

11. Adjourn

PUBLISH: August 6, 2017 (719387)