Certificates of Assumed Name – OFFICE OF THE MINNESOTA

SECRETARY OF STATE

AMENDMENT TO

ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME: The Coffee Haus

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 211 North Main Street, Pierz, MN 56364

MAILING ADDRESS: 27672 213th St. Pierz, MN 56364

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Name: SherriLynns LLC

Address: 27672 213th St., Pierz, MN 56364

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 262083

Originally filed on: 01/24/2002 Under the name SherriLynns.

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: August 1, 2017

SIGNED BY: Sherri Hoheisel

PUBLISH: August 6, 13, 2017

(718677)