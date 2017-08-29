County – MORRISON COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FOR JULY 11, 2017

The meeting was held in the County Board Room, Government Center, Little Falls MN, and was called to order at 9:00a.m. by Chairman Wilson.

Members present: Commissioners Randy Winscher, Duane Johnson, Mike Wilson, Jeff Jelinski, and Mike LeMieur.

Staff present: Deb Gruber, Tabitha Maher, Brian Middendorf, Brad Vold, Deb Lowe, Amy Kowalzek, Patty Branchaud, Penny Pesta, Steve Backowski, and Nicole Kern.

Others present: Mark Slupe, Tyler Jensen, Lori Vrolson, Helen McLennan.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Winscher and carried unanimously to approve the Morrison County Board of Commissioner Minutes for June 20, 201 7.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and unanimously to adopt the agenda as presented.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to adopt and implement Resolution #2017-049 the Morrison County Comprehensive Local Water Plan.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve 3.2 Non-Intoxicating On-Sale Liquor License Renewal application for Shawn Janson dba Genola Athletic Club.

The County Board considered the Interim Use Permit for Randy & Joni Hamson 5392 290th St; Cushing, MN 5443 Application for an Interim Use Permit to establish a Limited Rural Business with the establishment of an event venue barn; located in SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 &; SW 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 02, Township 131, Range 31, Cushing Township; per recommendation from the Morrison County Planning Commission on June 26, 2017. A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to approve the Interim Use Permit.

The County Board considered the Conditional Use Permit request for Joseph & Susan Houdek /

Reeds LLC 21590 Grouse Rd; Little Falls, MN 56345 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand the existing ATV salvage yard with the construction of storage/apartment; located in pt of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4; Section 16, Township 130, Range 29, Green Prairie Township, per recommendation from the Morrison County Planning Commission on June 26, 2017. A motion was made by Commissioner LeMieur, seconded by Commissioner Winscher and carried unanimously to approve the Conditional Use Permit.

The County Board considered the Interim Use Permit for Rice Creek Family Farm 16543 Game Farm Rd; Little Falls, MN 56345 Application for an Interim Use Permit to expand the existing limited rural business with an addition to an existing structure for events; located in SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 & pt of N 1/2 of SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 41, Range 31, Belle Prairie Township; per recommendation from the Morrison County Planning Commission on June 26, 2017. A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to approve the Interim Use Permit.

The County Board considered the Conditional Use Permit request for 4. Rice Creek Family Farm 16543 Game Farm Rd; Little Falls, MN 56345 Application for a Conditional Use Permit to expand the existing limited rural business with the establishment of a campground; located in SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 & pt of N 1/2 of SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 41, Range 31, Belle Prairie Township. A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Winscher and carried unanimously to approve the Conditional Use Permit.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and carried unanimously to approve a DOC required amended budget, due to the approval of the States Biennial Budget which included additional funds for corrections.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to Joint Powers Agreement with Seventh Judicial District on behalf of the State of Minnesota. Requesting permission to sign the agreement on behalf of Morrison County.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to approve the following:

1. Roll With It to hold a raffle on October 3, 2017 at the Rice Creek Hunting Preserve.

2. Hillman Area Whitetail Management Assn to hold a raffle on December 2, 2017 at the Brothers Porky Pine Bar & Grill.

3. Hillman Area Legion Post 602 to hold lawful gambling activities (which includes pull tabs, bingo, tipboards & paddlewheel) at The Mann Cave and Route 26 Bar & Grill.

A motion was made by Commissioner LeMieur, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to approve the repurchase of Parcel 49.0044.000 (Lots 11 & 12, Block 24 of Thayers Addn) by Jane Tillman to retain ownership of the property. Jane was the owner of record when the property forfeited and has the right to repurchase at this time.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner Johnson to approve the Commissioners Expense Reports as presented. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Johnson to approve Resolution #2017- 050 Award of Contract #275 to Kuechle Underground, Inc. for the amount of $415,001.50 contingent upon the city of Royalton concurring. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur to approve Resolution #2017- 051 Award Contract #276 to Tri-City Paving, Inc. in an amount of $213,531.55 contingent upon the city of Royalton concurring. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Wilson, seconded by Commissioner Winscher to approve Resolution #2017-052 Award Contract #277 to Kowalczyk Gravel, Inc. in an amount of $51,085.25. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur to approve Resolution #2017-053 Award Contract #1704 to Kimman Dirt Diggers LLC in an amount of $86,671.21. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner Winscher to approve Resolution #2017-054 Certificate for Final Payment on Contract #1701 – calcium chloride. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur to approve Resolution #2017-055 Certificate for Final Payment on Contract #269 sign installation. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Johnson, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur to approve Resolution#2017-056 Certificate for Final Payment on Contract #270 – ground in pavement markings. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner LeMieur, seconded by Commissioner Winscher to approve Resolution#2017-057 Certificate for Final Payment on Contract #271 – pavement markings. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all Commissioners voting aye.

A motion was made by Commissioner Jelinski, seconded by Commissioner LeMieur and carried unanimously to authorize Resolution #2017-058 accepting NJPA funding, approving the fund balance transfer from the Sheriffs Office, and acknowledging and approving the procurement process for auditing purposes.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Jelinski and was carried unanimously to consider approval of the tentative agreement with LELS (Law Enforcement Labor Services) for the Dispatch Unit and apply relevant provisions to the appropriate staff. Summary of the changes: 2017 and 2018 market adjustments, 2019 3% COLA, and various other changes that follow the current Morrison County Personnel Policy.

A motion was made by Commissioner Winscher, seconded by Commissioner Johnson and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 10:36 a.m.

THIS IS A SUMMARY OF MINUTES, THE FULL VERSION CAN BE FOUND IN THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATORS OFFICE UPON REQUEST.

PUBLISH: July 30, 2017

