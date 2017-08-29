Law enforcement scholarships available

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced the commencement of a Law Enforcement Scholarship program for 2017. The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) has established a scholarship fund for awarding up to 15 – $600 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of all 87 sheriffs in the state of Minnesota.

The members of the MSA understand the financial needs of students attending the Peace Officer Skills Course, or one of the two or four-year law enforcement degree colleges across the state.

“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform” said Larsen. MSA recognized the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.

The scholarship committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 30.

Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Applications will only be accepted from Sept. 1 until Oct. 13.

Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories: 1) Mandated POST skills program; 2) In the second year of a two-year law enforcement program; 3) In the third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.

In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of their two-year program, or two years of a four-year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application from the sheriff’s office, or online at www.mnsheriffs.org .