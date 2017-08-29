Loud bangs in Pierz results of search warrant execution in narcotics investigation

Pierz residents may have heard loud bangs Monday morning, Aug. 28, about 6 a.m. when officers executed a search warrant in the city of Pierz, as the result of a joint narcotics investigation. No shots were fired. The bangs were the result of the SWAT team deploying distraction devices during the warrant to distract and confuse those inside the residence.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the SWAT team had been called in to assist officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and the Pierz Police Department in executing the search warrant.

No arrests that were made, Larsen said, and because this is still an active investigation no more details are readily available for release.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Little Falls Police Department, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance.