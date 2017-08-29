Mille Lacs Lake open water walleye season to close Monday, Sept. 4

Live bait restriction lifted during daytime hours for people fishing from shore, dock or pier

Walleye season closes on Mille Lacs Lake after fishing hours conclude on Monday, Sept. 4. Anglers fishing for all other species from shore, dock or pier may use live bait during daylight hours through Thursday, Nov. 30.

“We’re pleased the DNR can fulfill the community’s desire that shore fishing opportunities be available, particularly for children and families,” said Brad Parsons, central region fisheries supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The live bait restriction remains in place for anglers in watercraft.

Anglers can fish for muskellunge and northern pike at night using artificial lures longer than 8 inches or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches. Bowfishing for rough fish also is allowed at night but possession of live bait or angling equipment is not allowed and only rough fish may be in possession.

With the final open water walleye season closure on Mille Lacs, anglers cannot target walleye when fishing for other species.