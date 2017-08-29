Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF LITTLE FALLS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 Seventh Avenue Northeast, Little Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, August 14, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the Planning Commission can hear the same, to consider the following application(s):

Any tabled items from previous meetings that have provided the required information.

Conditional use for the expansion of a church in a residential zoning district (approx. 3600 sq ft fellowship hall). Property Owner: Zion Evan Lutheran Church. Property address: 411 3rd Ave NE, Little Falls. Parcel number(s): 480565001.

Variance for the construction of an attached garage approx. 5 ft from a rear property line (min. 30 ft required). Property Owner: Timothy J Houle. Property address: 724 1st St SE, Little Falls. Parcel number(s): 481323000.

Variance to construct a new attached garage approx. 6 ft from side lot line abutting 4th Ave SE (min. 15 ft required). Applicant: Gary Stachowski. Property Owner: Timothy Stachowski Realty LLC. Property address: 500 3rd St SE, Little Falls. Parcel number(s): 480228000.

Amendments to the official City of Little Falls zoning map and Chapter 11.05 (Zoning Districts and Map) of the Little Falls City Code. The purpose of the amendments are to rezone all properties which are currently zoned PUD-CH (Planned Unit Development Country Homes) to R-1C (Country Homes, One- and Two- Family Residential District) and to eliminate PUD-CH as a zoning district. A total of approximately 81 properties are proposed for rezoning and a map of these properties is available for public inspection at least ten days prior to the public hearing at Little Falls City Hall during normal business hours. Applicant: City of Little Falls Planning Commission.

Amendment to Chapter 5.30 (Sign Regulations) of the Little Falls City Code. The purpose of the amendment would be to correct references to zoning districts which have separately been proposed for renaming and/or elimination. A full copy of the proposed amendments will be available for public inspection at least ten days prior to the public hearing at Little Falls City Hall during normal business hours. Applicant: City of Little Falls Planning Commission.

Any measurements or details relating to items above are approximate and subject to change during the public hearing. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may file written comments with the City Administrator prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. If you need any type of reasonable accommodation to participate in the hearing, please call (320) 616-5500 or contact City Hall by 12:00 noon on the Thursday prior to the scheduled public hearing.

