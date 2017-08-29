Pioneers, Flyers compete at early bird meet in Milaca

The cross country season opened yesterday as both the Little Falls and Pierz traveled to Milaca to take part in the season-opening meet.

Pierz junior Jake Andres was the top finisher in the boys race. Little Falls’ top finisher was Drew Peterson, who finished in third place. As a team, the Little Falls boys finished in second behind perennial state contender, Mora.

On the girls side, Little Falls took third as a team, as Abby Borash finished in 10th place. Brenna Andres was Pierz’ top finisher with a 22nd place finish.

Also in action yesterday was the Little Falls tennis team. The Flyers played two matches at Pequot Lakes, falling 6-1 to the hosts and 7-0 to Bemidji.

More action is on the dockett today, including the following volleyball games: Little Falls at Mora, Pierz at Aitkin, Royalton at Braham, Swanville at Isle and Holdingford at Foley. Also in action is the Little Falls swim team, who hosts its season opener against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Holdingford’s swim team is on the road at Apollo tonight. Both the Little Falls soccer teams play at Walker-Hackensack-Akely this afternoon. Lastly, Little Falls tennis is home against Apollo, while Pierz hosts Wadena-Deer Creek.