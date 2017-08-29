Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-106601

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2002

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $58,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): George E. Dambowy, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Bremer Bank, National Association

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Bremer Bank, National Association

SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed July 17, 2002, Morrison County Recorder, as Document Number 419058, Thereafter modified by loan modification agreement recorded on January 9, 2003 as Document Number 424736 in the office of the Recorder of Morrison County, Minnesota. Thereafter modified by loan modification agreement recorded March 10, 2003 as document number 426743

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: RBMG, Inc.; Thereafter assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., thereafter assigned to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The East 466 feet of the North 466 feet of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter (E 1/2 NW 1/4), Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-Two (42), Range Thirty (30).

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27951 253rd St, Pierz, MN 56364

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 23.0060.001

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Morrison

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $53,587.00

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 1, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 213 SE 1st Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56345

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 1, 2018, or the next business day if February 1, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: June 1, 2017

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY _______________

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

June 4, 11, 18, 24; July 2, 9, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for August 1, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed to September 12, 2017, at 10:00 am, and will be held at sheriffs main address 213 SE 1st Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by March 12, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: August 1, 2017.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

August 6, 2017

(718207)