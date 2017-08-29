Probates – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON

SEVENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 49-PR-17-1072

Estate of

Norman Charles Ballou,

Decedent.

NOTICE AND ORDER OF

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 22, 2017 at 8:30 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 213 SE First Avenue, Little Falls, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated March 15, 2007, (Will), and for the appointment of Kenneth Ballou, whose address is 9223 233rd Street, Randall, MN 56475 as personal representative of the Estate of the decedent in a supervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: July 18, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Daniel A. Benson

Judge of District Court

Attorney for Petitioner

Joseph A. Krueger

Brown, Krueger & Vancura, P.A.

124 Lake Street South

Long Prairie, MN 56347

Attorney License No: 0328911

Telephone: (320) 732-6112

FAX: (320) 732-6023

email: [email protected]

PUBLISH: July 30; August 6, 2017

(715540)