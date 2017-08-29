Probates – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

SEVENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court file NO.: 49-PR-17-1053

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

DETERMINATION OF DESCENT

In Re: Estate of

Georgia C. Arradondo,

a.k.a. Georgia Arradondo,

and Georgia Cecelia Arradondo,

Decedent.

Jacqueline J. Arradondo-Perry has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

It is Ordered and Notice is further given that the Petition will be heard on the 22nd of August, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 213 SE 1st Ave., Little Falls, MN 56345, on the petition.

(1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and person who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-204.

(2) Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: July 18, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Daniel A. Benson

Judge of District court

Attorney for Petitioner

Sandahl & Associates

Suzanne M. Sandahl

MN# 95461

7400 Lyndale Ave., S. Suite 120

Richfield, MN 55423

Telephone: (612) 866-6000

Facsimily: (612) 866-5157

e-mail: [email protected]

PUBLISH: July 30; August 6, 2017

(715571)