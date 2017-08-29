Probates – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

SEVENTH

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No. 49-PR-17-1130

NOTICE AND ORDER OF

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of:

David A. Lenz,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 12, 2017 at, 8:30 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Little Falls, Minnesota, for the appointment of Nickolas R. Schumacher, whose address is 19119 55th Street NE, Foley, MN 56329, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the said Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 2, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Daniel Benson

Judge of District Court

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

Nicholas R. Delaney

Rinke Noonan

PO Box 1497

St. Cloud, MN 56302-1497

Attorney License No. #0350035

[email protected]

320-251-6700

Fax: 320-656-3500

PUBLISH: August 6, 13, 2017

(718705)