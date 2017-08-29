Probates – STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MORRISON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
SEVENTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 49-PR-17-1130
NOTICE AND ORDER OF
HEARING ON PETITION
FOR APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of:
David A. Lenz,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 12, 2017 at, 8:30 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Little Falls, Minnesota, for the appointment of Nickolas R. Schumacher, whose address is 19119 55th Street NE, Foley, MN 56329, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the decedent in UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the said Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 2, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Daniel Benson
Judge of District Court
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
Nicholas R. Delaney
Rinke Noonan
PO Box 1497
St. Cloud, MN 56302-1497
Attorney License No. #0350035
320-251-6700
Fax: 320-656-3500
PUBLISH: August 6, 13, 2017
(718705)