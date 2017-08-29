Public Notices – NOTICE

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota statutes, Chapter 116, that David and JoAnn Voller, has made application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency of the County of Morrison for a permit to construct or expand a feedlot with a capacity of 500 animal units or more.

The existing and proposed feedlot will be located in the west half of the southeast quarter (W1/2 of SE 1/4) of Section 29, Township 127, Range 31, less the E 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of SE 1/4 Morrison County. The existing facility consists of dairy cows and grower chicken operation with 371.5 animal units with an open lot size of 80×80. The proposed facility of 250 animal units of grower chickens will be set next to the existing confined building of 60×624. The total animal units will be 621.5 units.

This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident and each owner of real property within 5,000 feet of perimeter of the proposed feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law.

PUBLISH: July 30, 2017

(714765)