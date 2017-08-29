School Board – PROCEEDINGS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING ISD #482

LITTLE FALLS, MN

June 29, 2017

The School Board of Independent School District #482 held a Special Meeting on Thursday, June 29, 2017, 5:00 p.m., at the Morrison County Government Center.

Members present were: Cathy Adamek, Mark Gerbi, Jay Spillum, Julie LeMieur and Brad Laager. Others present were: Stephen Jones, Superintendent and Nancy Henderson, Business Manager.

The Business Meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairperson Jay Spillum, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion to approve the agenda with the addendum by Cathy Adamek and seconded by Mark Gerbi.

Motion carried 5-0.

Presentation

Larry Filippi from Contegrity – Construction Update

There were no public comments.

Motion to approve the consent agenda with addendum by Brad Laager, seconded by Cathy Adamek, as follows:

Personnel:

Employment:

Tony Bergman 8th Grade Assistant Football Coach

Greg Cimenski 7th Grade Assistant Football Coach

Abigail Schnobrich High School Fall Play Director

Resignations:

Cory Schlagel — Mathematics Teacher at the High School effective 6/26/17

Cory Schlagel — Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach

Tara Schlagel — Girls Varsity Track Coach

Jacob Zierden — Middle School Social Studies Teacher effective 6/16/17

Jacob Zierden — 7th Grade Baseball Coach

Patricia ZumBerge — High School Fall Play Director

Termination:

Janelle LeMieur – Griffith — Teacher effective immediately (currently on Leave)

Lane Changes:

Melissa Anez BS + 30 to BS + 40

Rachel Cota BS + 20 to MS

Kimberly Gottwalt MS + 20 to MS + 30

Trent Grams BS + 10 to MS

Christie Halliday BS + 10 to BS + 20

Ann Horne BS + 10 to BS + 20

Brianna Sanoski BS + 10 to MS

The minutes of the June 15, 2017, Board of Education meeting were approved.

Motion carried 5-0. Board Member Reports were presented.

The Superintendents Report was presented.

Hiring Update

Registration week will be August 16 18 at the Falls Ballroom details will be given out later.

Old or Unfinished Business

Motion by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Brad Laager that the Board of Education approved Policy 730 Food Service Low Fund Balance. Motion carried 5-0

Motion by Brad Laager, seconded by Mark Gerbi that the Board of Education approved Policy 534 Unpaid Meal Charges. Motion carried 5-0.

New Business

Superintendent Jones presented information on the MnDOT Project near Highway 27 in Little Falls

Motion by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Mark Gerbi that the Board of Education approved the Budget for 2017-2018 based on page 7. Motion carried 5-0.

Vice-Chair Jay Spillum announced the closed session pursuant to Superintendent Evaluation Minn. Stat. 13D.04

Motion to close the meeting for the Superintendents Evaluation by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Brad Laager. Motion carried 5-0.

The meeting closed at 6:02 p.m.

The Board of Education went into closed session at 6:06 p.m.

The Board of Education went into open session at 6:38 p.m.

Motion to adjourn the meeting by Cathy Adamek, seconded by Mark Gerbi. Motion carried 5-0.

The Special Meeting was adjourned by Vice-Chairperson Jay Spillum at 6:40 p.m.

Jay Spillum, Vice-Chairperson Cathy Adamek, Clerk/Treasurer

PUBLISH: August 6, 2017 (718046)