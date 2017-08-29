Community & People

Sheriff asks public’s assistance in identifying suspected burglar in incident in Cushing Township

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male subject in the photos above.  This subject attempted to break into a shed on the property and stole a game camera.  The subject is a white male, 5’9” to 5’10” tall with a beard wearing dark-colored pants and boots, a dark colored coat and what appeared to be a black and white camouflage hat.  The incident occurred on Saturday, August 26th around 8:00AM on Marble Drive in Cushing Township.  If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact an investigator at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.