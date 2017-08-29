Townships – REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

JUNE 28, 2017

MEMBERS PRESENT: Steve Boser, Joanne Broschofsky, Rick Sczublewski, Colleen Seelen, Patty Stangl, Dean Virnig, and Superintendent Weber.

MEMBERS ABSENT: none.

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 484 was held on June 28, 2017 in the District Office conference room. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Chair Patty Stangl.

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the agenda as presented without changes.

Recognition of visitors: Rich Teske.

Motion by Broschofsky; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the following consent agenda items:

Minutes: Approve the regular board meeting minutes dated May 31, 2017.

Donations:

Club/Organization From Amount

EPIC Becher Screen Printing $50.00

Spanish Club Pizza Ranch $75.00

Speech Anonymous $100.00

Wrestling Coach Pioneer Wrestling Club $2,500.00

Scholarships 16-17 Crow Wing Power $4,500.00

Wire Transfers: none.

Bills: Approval of May/June bills in the amount of $187,358.48.

Personnel:

Approve the Summer School Employment of Linda Waytashek, Nicole Hoheisel, Kelly Pohlkamp, MaryJo Schaefer, Lynn Folger, Jill Hoheisel, Jessica Teske, Katie Kimman, Sheila Curtiss, Jason Lease, Brenda Barker, Ron Grittner, Deb Froelich, Karen Hayes, & Nancy Bednar.

Approve the lane change request from Becky Ruprecht from BA+30 to MA effective September 1, 2017.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the proposed changes to the Wellness Policy 533 as previously presented.

Motion by Boser; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to accept the Q-Comp Report as presented.

Motion by Boser; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the amended 2016-17 fiscal year budget information as presented and review of the sufficiency of the minimum unassigned general fund balance level.

Motion by Broschofsky; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the proposed 2017-2018 fiscal year budget as presented.

PIERZ – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #484

AMENDED REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE BUDGETS

FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017

FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES DIFF. BETWEEN

REV. & EXP.

GENERAL FUND 10,370,311.00 10,266,788.00 103,523.00

FOOD SERVICE FUND 672,237.00 647,611.00 24,626.00

TRANSPORTATION FUND 840,337.00 881,934.00 (41,597.00)

COMMUNITY SERVICE FUND 404,848.00 413,082.00 (8,234.00)

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND 1,123,603.00 983,901.00 139,702.00

CONSTRUCTION FUND 0 0 0

DEBT SERVICE FUND 255,601.00 295,500.00 (39,899.00)

OPEB TRUST FUND 14,400.00 0 14,400.00

TOTALS 13,681,337.00 13,488,816.00 192,521.00

PIERZ – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #484

PROPOSED REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE BUDGETS

FOR THE 2017-2018 FISCAL YEAR

FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES DIFF. BETWEEN REV. & EXP.

GENERAL FUND 10,442,356 10,574,792 (132,436)

FOOD SERVICE FUND 683,416 672,039 11,377

TRANSPORTATION FUND 807,226 774,492 32,734

COMMUNITY SERVICE FUND 400,684 415,664 (14,980)

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND 1,222,192 1,708,255 (486,063)

CONSTRUCTION FUND 0 0 0

DEBT SERVICE FUND 280,089 296,100 (16,011)

OPEB TRUST FUND 14,000 0 14,000

TOTALS 13,849,963 14,441,342 (591,379)

Annual review of Policy 714 Fund Balances.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve the payment of Climate Makers, Inc. Preventative Maintenance Agreement for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at an annual cost of $21,602.00. ($16,058.00 in 2016-17)

Motion by Broschofsky; seconded by Virnig and was carried unanimously to approve payment of the annual Minnesota Rural Education Association Membership Dues in the amount of $2,336.00 for July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018. (2016-17 $2,315.00)

Motion by Sczublewski; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the property & casualty insurance in the amount of $63,114.48 and the workers compensation insurance in the amount of $51,938.00 with EMC Insurance Company for 2017-18 fiscal year. ($124,875.28 for 2016-17)

Motion by Boser; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to approve the recommendation to increase the breakfast/lunch prices for the 2017-2018 fiscal year with no increase to milk, athletic fees, tickets fees or busing fees.

Breakfast

Qualifying Free: PreK6 = Free

Qualifying Reduced: PreK-6 = Free

Qualifying Full Pay: Rate = From $1.35 to $1.40 per meal

Adult: From $2.00 to $2.05 per meal.

Lunch

Qualifying Free: PreK12 = Free

Qualifying Reduced: Pre K-12 = Free

Qualifying Full Pay: PreK 6 = From $2.15 to $2.20 per meal

Qualifying Full Pay: Gr.7-12 = From $2.40 to $2.45 per meal

Adult: From $3.70 to $3.75 per meal.

Milk

From $.45 to $.45

Motion by Boser; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to accept the bid from John Hunter in the amount of $2,100.00 for the 8 x 12 Class Project shed.

Review of the new proposed Unpaid Meal Charges Policy 534 was presented.

Seelen moved the adoption of the following resolution, which motion was seconded by Broschofsky.

RESOLUTION ADOPTING THE SCHOOL DISTRICTS LONG-TERM

FACILITIES MAINTENANCE PLAN

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.595 establishes the Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Revenue Program for school districts, intermediate districts, other cooperatives and charter schools.

WHEREAS, the School District has developed a ten-year plan for long-term facilities maintenance consistent with this law.

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT the School Board of Independent School District No. 0484 approves the attached Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Plan.

Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Broschofsky, Sczublewski, Boser,

Virnig, Seelen, Stangl.

and the following voted against the same: none.

WHEREUPON the resolution was declared adopted the 28th day of June, 2017.

Date: June 28, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

Steve Boser, Board Clerk

Motion by Virnig; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the proposal between School Perceptions and Pierz ISD 484 in the amount of $8,300.00 to conduct a Post-Referendum Community Survey as presented. ($8,300 base cost of services, other optional services for an addtl fee)

Review and discussion of the Joint Powers Agreement for 2017-18 as presented.

Motion by Boser; seconded by Seelen and was carried unanimously to approve the proposal to upgrade the Varsity Softball field less the bleachers and irrigation, but to include the netting material.

Motion by Seelen; seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the employment of Billie Jo Kimman as the Special Education Teacher for the 2017-18 school year.

The High School Student Handbook changes for 2017-18 were tabled.

The Elementary Student Handbook changes for 2017-18 were tabled.

Motion by Sczublewski, seconded by Boser and was carried unanimously to approve the IEAs services proposal for the following years:

FY 17-18 $6,165.00 annually

FY 18-19 $6,345.00 annually

FY 19-20 $6,525.00 annually

Next regular board meeting is Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 6:00 PM.

Motion by Boser; seconded by Sczublewski and was carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 9:37 PM.

Patty Stangl, Board Chair

Steve Boser, Board Clerk

PUBLISH: July 30, 2017 (716277)