Allan “Corky” Cornell, 82-year-old resident of Swanville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Legacy of St. Michael in St. Michael.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Swanville, with Father Virgil Helmin officiating. Burial will be at the St. John’s Parish Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Swanville and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Allan “Corky” Cornell was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Bertha, to the late Alvah and Esther (Nelson) Cornell. He graduated from Bertha High School in 1952 and then received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from St. Cloud State in 1956. After college, Corky began his career in Music Education at Swanville High School where he would work for the next 38 years until his retirement in the spring of 1994. While working in Swanville, Corky met and married Diane Loven on August 21st, 1971 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Swanville.

As a teacher, Corky positively influenced hundreds of students over the years. He expected excellence and respect from all of his students while caring deeply about them as individuals and their performance. Over the years, his musical groups were held in high regard by colleagues, families, and the community. In 1997, he became one of the first educators outside the metro area inducted into the Minnesota Music Educators Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions to music education in the state.

Corky was a proud member of the Swanville community. He joined the Swanville Lions Club in 1957 holding a variety of positions including President, Bingo Chairman, and Pull-Tab Auditor. He received the Hearing Research Fellow Award in 2002 and was given the distinct honor of being a Lions Club Life Time member. Corky used his musical talents to contribute to church mass playing organ and piano along with singing at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Corky also attended many events and benefits throughout the community of Swanville over the years.

Corky displayed his passion for music by being involved in a variety of performance bands and built many lasting friendships through these groups. He loved to dance particularly to live music but would hit the dancefloor whenever given the opportunity. Ultimately, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family including time at his cabin on Long Lake and traveling, both with his wife Diane and their extended family.

Corky is survived by his wife of 46 years Diane Cornell of Swanville; children, Brian (Tammy) Cornell of St. Cloud and Keith (Erin) Cornell of St. Michael; grandchildren, Blake Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Ethan Cornell, Briana Cornell, Abigail Cornell and Brock Cornell; brother, Larry Cornell of Elburn, Ill., and sister, Kathy Pfeffer of Alexandria; in-laws, Larry (Betty) Loven, Connie (Don) Olson and Roxanne Thompson (Jim Molitor) all of Swanville; many nieces and nephews. Corky was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, John and Irene Loven.

