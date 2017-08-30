Elsie E. Clear, 92-year-old resident of Upsala, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, with the Rev. CJ Boettcher officiating. Burial will take place in the Gethsemane Lutheran Church Cemetery in Upsala. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala.

Elsie (Ajax) Clear was born April 2, 1925, to Nels and Clara Ajax in Upsala. She attended Upsala Area School. Elsie was united in marriage to Robert Clear, Dec. 20, 1942, in Yuma, Ariz. She started her life of employment as a welder in Seattle during World War II, then numerous factories and binderies including, Brown and Bigalow, A.J. Dahl’s and Smyth Company. Elsie retired at one point, but after six months, was bored and needed to go back to full-time work. She was then employed at Merrill Corp, driving 70 miles round trip daily and working the second shift, finally retiring at age 84. Elsie loved to mow the lawn, shovel snow and shop. She also loved Christmas and it was said, “if it didn’t move, it got decorated”. She was a lifelong member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and a member of Upsala Lioness Club.

Elsie is survived by her children, Bob (Shirley) Clear of Holdingford, Gloria (Mike) Pazik of Upsala, Jerry Clear of Ojai, Calif. and Don Clear of Swanville; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1998; grandson, Jeremy Pazik in 2011; and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Carl Olson in 1994.

