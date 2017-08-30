Sister Alice Doll, 96, died Aug. 26, 2017, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls.

Alice was born on March 29, 1921, in Perham. She was the second of eight children born to Peter and Anna (Delaney) Doll. Peter and Anna taught their children by word and example to pray and live a life of faith. The family lived on a farm near Perham, which had been handed down through three generations of Dolls. Alice attended grade and high school in Perham and on her graduation day knew she would become a Franciscan Sister. However, she delayed her entrance for two years in order to work and help support the family. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Aug 12, 1942. On entering the novitiate she received the name, Sister Mary James. She made her final vows Aug. 12, 1947. She was a Franciscan Sister for 75 years.

Her positons as a Vocation director and Juniorate director were rewarding years for her as she helped many young women discern their religious vocation. Her artistic ability enhanced all her varied ministries. Sister Alice saw her oil paintings as an expression of her contemplation.

Her first teaching experience lasted for 17 years at St. Francis High School where she taught religion, science, Latin and art. She left that position to become a director of Religious Education at Morris. This was the beginning of many years serving parishes and the Diocese of St. Cloud in developing Faith Formation programs, training catechists, and encouraging pastors in parishes to support religious education.

Active in her retirement years, Sister Alice served as the spiritual assistant to the Secular Franciscans in St. Cloud. She also remained involved in ministry at Holy Spirit Parish in St. Cloud and contributed to the writing of the history of the parish. In 2011, due to failing health, she returned to St. Francis Convent.

Sister Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Joseph and Rev. William P. Doll. Survivors include brothers Leo, Francis (Kay) and Patrick (Ellen), Perham, and sisters, Margaret Huebsch (James), Perham, Mary Wigginton, Fargo, N.D.; nieces and nephews and her Franciscan Community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Convent on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent on Wednesday, August 30, from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m., with a Franciscan prayer service at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 until the time of the funeral Aug. 31, at 11 a.m.

Donations to Franciscan Sisters Ministries preferred.

