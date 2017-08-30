Sports roundup: Aug. 29

School has not yet begun, but the fall sports season has. Several activities went on last night for area teams.

First, in tennis, the Little Falls tennis team hosted Apollo. The Flyers fell 7-0 to Apollo. On the other end of the spectrum, the Pierz tennis team swept its opponent, Wadena, yesterday afternoon.

In swimming and diving, the Flyers opened the season at home with a 102-84 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The season’s first volleyball matches also took place last night. Pierz swept Aitkin with 25-16, 25-22 and 25-16 wins to kick off its first non-tournament regular season match. Swanville also earned a sweep, beating Isle 25-23, 25-9 and 25-12. Royalton’s volleyball team was beaten 0-3 by a strong Braham squad, 15-25, 25-27 and 22-25. Little Falls swept Mora on the road last night, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14. Lastly, Holdingford beat Foley 3-0.

In girls soccer, the Flyers topped Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 4-0, for their first win of the season. The Flyer boys also won, shutting out WHA, 6-0.

Be sure to check back here or in the Sept. 3 edition of the Morrison County Record for full stories on area sports.