Steven William Zeglin, age 49 of Burnsville passed away Aug. 20, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Shirley Zeglin. Steven is survived by his siblings, Michael, Nancy (Steven) Anderson, Patrick (Alta), Jeffry and Brad (Heather); 13 nieces and nephews; also by loving grand nieces and nephews.

Funeral service were held Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. at White Funeral Home Chapel, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, with a visitation one hour prior to service. Interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com. 952 432 2001