Boomerang Bar drop-off site for donations for Texas flood victims

The Boomerang Bar, 21835 Haven Road, Little Falls, is asking for donations to help the people and pets in Texas, suffering as the result of Hurricane Harvey.

A semi truck is leaving for Texas Thursday, Sept. 7, and the Boomerang is asking everyone’s help to fill it up.

Needed are clothing, non-perishable food items, blankets, or any personal items, dog and cat food, cat litter and more.

People can drop off their donations at the Boomerang Bar now through 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All monetary donations will go to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) group working in the area.

For more information or to offer other ideas to help, contact Kelcea at (651) 792-5713, Vanessa at (320) 420-5175 or Kelsie at (320) 333-6993.