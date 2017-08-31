Highway 25 detour between Buckman and Little Rock begins Sept. 11

Informational meeting scheduled Sept. 7

Motorists who travel Highway 25, south of Genola, will encounter delays as Highway 25 between Buckman and Little Rock is closed after 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Highway 25 motorists may follow the signed detour along Morrison County Road 34, County Road 53 and County Road 26, or seek their own alternate routes. Get detour map

Highway 25 between Buckman and Little Rock is scheduled to open Sept. 25.

Area farmers, residents, emergency services professionals and others are invited to an informal informational meeting to learn more about the closure and navigating while crews complete their work. The meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the project’s portable field office, located at Sunrise Cooperative, 9361 Creamery Rd., in Buckman.

Those who need to access property along Highway 25 between Buckman and Little Rock but cannot attend the meeting may contact Kirk Allen at (320) 223-6535 or by email at [email protected] .

The detour and other lane closures on Highway 25 are needed to resurface or reconstruct Highway 25 from Highway 23 in Foley northward to Genola in Benton and Morrison counties. When complete in October, the project will improve the ride, safety, shoulders and drainage along 27 miles of Highway 25.

For more information on the Highway 25 Foley to Genola project, including traffic updates and detour maps, visit mndot.gov/d3/2017/h25/foleytogenola/.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.