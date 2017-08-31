Kenneth “Ken” R. Miller, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at his home in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Joe Herzing officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Parish Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Kenneth Raymond Miller was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Hoople, N.D., to the late Leonard and Rose (Traut) Miller. He grew up in the Holdingford area and in 1945 the family moved to Little Falls. He was united in marriage to Jeanette L. Wochnick, Oct. 6, 1953, at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Elmdale. After his honorable discharge from the United States Army, Ken returned to Little Falls and begin farming. He drove truck, worked at Crestliner and did carpentry work all while he farmed. Hobbies he enjoyed were meeting people and making new friends, woodworking, boating, snowmobiling, bowling and hunting. He and Jeanette looked forward to spending winters in Arizona, which they enjoyed for the past 20 years. Ken had a get it done attitude and always made sure things were done right. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, served on many boards including the Crow Wing Power Board for the past 33 years and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Little Falls American Legion.

Ken is survived by his wife, Jeanette; sons, Gary (Patty) of Aitkin, Ronald (Jeannie) of Little Falls, Marvin (Teresa) of Little Falls, Joe (Mary) of Swanville and Brian (Kimberly) of Lake City; daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Gamble of Corona, Calif., and Luann (Brian) Steidl of St. Cloud; brothers, Donald Miller of Little Falls, Leo Miller of Denton, Texas and Gerard (Vicki) Miller of Merrifield; sisters, Doris (Gib) Bromenschenkel of Fargo, N.D., Francis (Ted) Thoma of Thompson Falls, Mont., Marylin (Gerald) Kapsner of Little Falls, Rose Ann Magnon of Rice and Ann Marie (Jim) Maciej of Annandale; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rose Miller; infant sister, Anne and brother, Bob.

