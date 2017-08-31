Young/Prickett

Dave and Wendy Young of Pierz announce the engagement of their daughter, Nicole to Kyle, son of Kelly Agnes and David Prickett.

Nicole is a 2005 graduate of Pierz Healy High School. She graduated from St. Cloud State University with her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She is currently employed at Anoka County.

Kyle is a 2007 graduate from Onamia High School. He graduated from Hennepin Technical College with his Associate’s Degree in HVAC. He is currently employed at Superior Heating, Air Conditioning and Electric.

Their wedding is planned for September 23, 2017 in Brainerd.