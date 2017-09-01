Choose to build on the sand or the rock

By WILIAM K. SMITH, PASTOR

Trinity Chapel

Every person is building a house for himself — not a house made of brick and mortar, but a habitation made up of the daily lifestyle — all of life’s works. Some people are building a measly shanty while others will make for themselves a gorgeous castle. But remember, each individual is building a dwelling; not to rent out, not to sell, but a house in which he will, himself, dwell. There is no way we can get away from our life’s works which will either provide us shelter and security or fall in over our heads.

So how do we govern the design of our dwelling? First we consider the foundation. If the foundation is not sound, if it is weak, or rotten, the greater the building, the more insecure it will be — the greater the fall when it comes down. You see, the great windows, the fancy embellishments or ornaments will just be wasted if the foundation is not sound. Energy spent on ornamentation will be wasted if the foundation has not been carefully attended to. Most probably understand this on a literal building, but do we relate to it when considering our life’s works?

In our real-world life, sometimes this may be the last thing we consider. We attempt to build our habitation without first attending to the foundation. But the first question we must ask is “on what are we building — sand or rock?”

You see, the house on the sand looks as solid as the house on the rock. Maybe it is more pretentious and better furnished, but rest assured the rainy season will come. The winds and rain will beat on the house while at the same time the flood will wash the sand from beneath the foundation — and the fate of the gorgeous, pretentious house is disastrous.

On the other hand, the house on the rock may be less ostentatious and maybe not so attractive, but when the storms come and when the waters rage, the house on the rock stands solidly firm.

“So what does this have to do with me?” you say. Well, listen to the words of Jesus in Matthew 7:24 – 27” “Anyone who hears and obeys these teachings of mine is like a wise person who built a house on solid rock. Rain poured down, rivers flooded and winds beat against that house. But it did not fall, because it was built on solid rock. Anyone who hears my teachings and doesn’t obey them is like a foolish person who built a house on sand. The rain poured down, the rivers flooded, and the winds blew and beat against that house. Finally, it fell with a crash.

Please read the scripture carefully. A casual reader will say, “I know, Christ is the foundation and my faith in Christ is building on the foundation.” This is certainly true, but carefully read and see if you do not agree that Jesus said, “Obey me and you are wise, disobey me and you are building on sand and your foundation will crash.”

The question is — what is your foundation built upon?