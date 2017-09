Loren C. Paul, age 74, of Holdingford, died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 surrounded by his family, at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 5 at Community Country Church in Holdingford with Pastor Greg Valentine officiating. Interment will be at South Elmdale Congregational Cemetery near Holdingford. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Holdingford