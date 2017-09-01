Democratic party has a racist history

To the Editor:

Since the 1800s, denouncing America’s racism and bigotry has become a reoccurring theme. While bigotry and hatred of blacks was introduced into America’s culture by the Democrats during the slave trade, it took the newly-formed Republican party and then president Abraham Lincoln to recognize these egregious acts. In 1865, Democrats rejected the civil rights act and the KKK was formed, creating Jim Crow laws, segregation and poll taxes while suppressing the black vote.

Today’s Democrats cringe at their racist history, yet, a tiger’s stripes do not change. Democrats continue their slave trade of foreign labor either by supporting open borders, sanctuary cities or lobbying for cheap labor from refugee camps. Democrats sing “Happy days are here again,” rudely interrupted by those meddling Republicans led by Pres. Donald Trump spouting “Making America great again.”

America should not destroy history by tearing down statues and rewriting the racist history of the Democrat party, instead embrace America’s progress that all men are created equal and denounce the political and social ideology of the progressive movement which destroy history while resurrecting their past.

— Nancy Judd, Cushing