Flyers earn shutouts for first victories

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Rachel Gold scored twice, including once via penalty kick to help lead the Little Falls girls soccer team to its first win of the year, 4-0, over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena, Tuesday.

Grace Peterschick earned her first ever assist on the first Gold goal.

Isabelle Pechan notched her first varsity goal late in the second half.

The Flyers’ second goal was another penalty kick goal by senior Aria Kapsner.

Little Falls was bested, 6-0, by Detroit Lakes in the season opener, Aug. 24.

The girls will travel to play at rival St. John’s Prep (SJP), Tuesday.

The Little Falls boys will host SJP, Tuesday.

The Flyers earned their first win with a 6-0 win over WHA/CLB, Tuesday.

Little Falls opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Grand Rapids, Aug. 25.