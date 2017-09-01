Flyers open season at home

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

The Little Falls swimming and diving team opened the season at home against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tuesday. (82816sportsBoser) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Little Falls senior Alice Foote swims the backstroke portion of the 200 medley relay, Tuesday against Sauk Rapid-Rice.

The Storm bested the Flyers, 102-84 in the dual.

Alice Foote earned a first place finish in the 50 free with a blazing 25-21 finish.

Foote also helped the 400 free relay team to a first place finish of 3:58.41. Rachel Pusc, Meghan Fritz and Rachel Josephson were the other three on the relay.

The Flyers also had several second place finishes. The medley relay team of Foote, Hannah Jones, Katie Corbett and Josephson took second, as did the 200 free relay of Caitlin Gustafson, Corbett, Pusc and Josephson.

Individually, Josephson was second in the 50 free, Cindy Welinski took second in the 100 butterfly, Fritz was second in the 500 free, Foote was second in the 100 free, Rachel Reller was also second in the 100 backstroke and Hannah Jones was second in the 100 breast.

Lastly, seventh grader Ashley Hagen was second in diving.

Little Falls travels to take on Mora-Ogilvie in Ogilvie, Thursday.