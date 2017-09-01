Houston disaster calls to us to do what we can to help

We are lucky in this area that the only flooding we will most likely see this fall is the flood of guests Sept. 9-10, during the Arts and Crafts Fair, Antiques and Collectibles Fair and the Car Show and Swap Meet in Little Falls.

That’s not the case in Texas and Louisiana, where Hurricane Harvey will continue to wreak havoc even after flood waters subside.

Hurricane Harvey is reported to be the wettest on record in the contiguous U.S., dropping more than 40 inches of rain in eastern Texas, and more than 50 inches in some places.

More than 13,000 rescues were made from flood waters, and more than 30,000 people have been displaced, while thousands of homes have been impacted. The death toll hasn’t yet been tallied, as officials won’t know the count until the flood waters recede.

The rescuers were not only members of law enforcement, the National Guard and federal agencies, but regular folks — all volunteering their boats to bring people to safety. The elderly, families, children and pets and farm animals were all shown the bravery and goodness of men and women willing to stick their necks out to lend a helping hand.

Just when we think our country is going down the wrong path, Mother Nature shows us that the worst of disasters can bring out the best in humanity.

Here in Minnesota, a state full of the most giving people, we can help, too. Some brave souls may head down south to help physically, but most of us can and will help in small ways. When many little gifts of any size add up, they can make a large impact.

Anyone who does decide to make a donation, needs to make sure the charity they are contributing to is a legitimate one. A little research goes a long way. Or perhaps trusted local churches or organizations will band together to collect money and supplies to send it where it is needed most.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and our thanks go out to the brave heroes making an impact down south.