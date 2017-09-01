Jendro leads Sobieski to round of 16

By Tyler Ohmann

Tyler Jendro is at it again.

Much like the Sobieski Ace’s 2014 Class C state tournament, 2017 is shaping up well. Photo courtesy Sandy Tautges

Buckman shortstop Ben Boser fires a throw from his shortstop position to first base against Raymond, Aug. 26.

Jendro tossed a complete game shutout in a 5-0 win over 2015 Class C Champion Plato.

The Skis’ pitcher scattered six hits and struck out nine Blue Jays as he went the distance.

Jendro also had one of three Sobieski hits, as the Skis scored their five runs thanks to five Plato errors.

Josh Wenzel led the Sobieski offense with one of the other two hits, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored.

Sobieski also used five sacrifice bunts to help manufacture its runs.

Sobieski continued its state run with a game in Green Isle against New Prague, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2.

If the Skis won the game against New Prague, they would play in the quarterfinals, Sunday, Sept. 3. Another win would put them in the semifinals Sunday night and a win there would push them to a second straight title game, Monday.

Buckman’s season ended at Class C state with a 7-0 loss to 2016 state champion, Raymond, Saturday, Aug. 26.

Zach Lanners had two hits, and the Billygoats stole several bases, but could not scratch across runs.

Region 8C Tournament MVP Jeremy Monson started the game for Buckman, and allowed five runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings.

Chad Weiss, a draftee from Lastrup, pitched the rest of the game, allowing two runs on two hits.

Buckman ended its season with a 17-4 record.