MCGS brought back country school memories

To the Editor:

Stepping back in time is what happened as the Morrison County Genealogy Society and guests gathered at the Historic Rural School in Little Falls, for an evening of learning or reminiscing about attending a small country school.

Diane Staricka of the MCGS coordinated the event, showcasing the history of Morrison County’s first rural school placed on the Morrison County Fairgrounds in 2002, as well as the county’s rural schools as a whole.

A video of the history of the 142-year-old school was shown as a memorial to the 151 rural schools of Morrison County.

There was a time of sharing stories of memories of the good old days in country schools, some stories that have been told and retold to family members. Many stories revived memories for others who were willing to share their country school times or ask questions about rural school days.

It was a memorial moment when Gerald Harris, who came from Silver Creek (near Hutchinson) saw June Brutscher, his first grade teacher in 1955, District 33.

It was a good and fun evening, and the old school was happy. There had been laughter, joy and many smiles about times spent in an old country school.

—Dorothy Lindquist, Little Falls