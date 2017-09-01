Recipes from the Past

MORE ADULT RECIPES FROM

MORRISON COUNTY FAIR

(The Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake that was in last week’s column was submitted by Arlene Isder)

CHOCOLATE CAKE

2. c. sugar

1 3/4 c. flour

3/4 c. cocoa

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 c. coffee

1 c. buttermilk

1/2 c. oil

1 tsp. vanilla

Grease 3 round pans. Mix dry ingredients. Add wet ingredients. Beat 2 minutes. Bake for 30 minutes at 350°.

Filling:

3 Tbsp. flour

1 c. milk

1/3 c. sugar

1 egg yolk

Homemade peach jam to liking.

Cook 4 ingredients until thick. Add pinch of salt and 1 tsp. vanilla. Add peach jam.

Frosting

6 Tbsp. butter

2 2/3 c. powdered sugar

1/2 c. cocoa

1/3 c. milk

1 tsp. vanilla

Irene Becker

HOT FUDGE PUDDING CAKE

1 1/4 c. granulated sugar, divided

1 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. Hershey’s cocoa, divided

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 c. milk

1/3 c. butter or margarine, melted

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 c. light brown sugar, packed

1 1/4 c. water hot

Whipped topping (optional)

Heat oven to 350°. Combine 3/4 cup granulated sugar, flour 1/4 cup cocoa, baking powder and salt. Stir in milk, butter and vanilla, beat until smooth. Spread batter in ungreased 9-inch square baking pan. Stir together remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar and remaining 1/4 cup cocoa; sprinkle mixture evenly over batter. Pour hot water over top, do not stir. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until center is almost set. Remove from oven, let stand 15 minutes. Serve in dessert dishes, spooning sauce from bottom of pan over top. Garnish with whipped topping, if desired. Makes 9 (1/2 cup) servings.

Carla Krause

TENDER ROAST

3 – 4 lb. roast

1 pkg. Lipton onion soup mix

1 can of beer

Place roast in a 13-by-9-inch pan, pour onion soup mix and beer over roast. Cover with foil. Bake at 325° until desired doneness. Liquid makes excellent gravy.

STUFFED BURGER BUNDLES

1 c. herb seasoned stuffing mix

1 (10 1/2 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/3 c. evaporated milk

1 lb. ground beef

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. catsup

Prepare stuffing according to package directions. Combine evaporated milk and meat; divide into 5 patties. On waxed paper, pat each patty to a 6-inch circle. Put 1/4 cup stuffing in center of each, draw meat over stuffing. Seal, place in 1 1/2 quart casserole. Combine remaining ingredients; pour over meat. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 45 minutes. Makes 5 servings.

PEPPER STEAK

1 lb. sirloin, cut into thin strips

1/3 c. water

2 Tbsp. margarine

8 oz. can mushrooms

3 c. beef bouillon

1 c. chopped celery

3 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 c. green pepper, cut in long strips

3 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 c. onion, chopped in large pieces

Sauté beef until tender. Remove from heat. Add bouillon, soy sauce, cornstarch and water. Cook over medium heat until broth has thickened. Add beef and vegetables. Cook 10 minutes. Serve over cooked rice.

SWISS STEAK DINNER

1 round steak

2 cups flour

1/4 tsp. salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. butter or shortening

1 – 4 oz. can tomato sauce

1 sliced green pepper

1 sliced onion

Cut steak in to serving portions. Combine flour, salt and pepper in medium size bowl. Roll cut steaks in flour mixture, coating both sides. Melt shortening or butter in hot skillet. Brown meat on both sides, but do not cook. Place brown meat in crockpot. Add tomato sauce, onion and green pepper. Cook on low for 6-12 hours, or high up to 6 hours.

PORK CHOPS AND PINEAPPLE

4 pork chops

8 oz. can crushed pineapple and juice

1/4 c. catsup

1/4 c. water

1/4 c. scant white vinegar

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

Flour and brown chops. Cover with remaining ingredients and bake 1 1/2 hours at 350°. Serve with baked potato or rice.

FRANKFURTERS AND NOODLES

1/2 lb. frankfurters, sliced

1 small onion, diced

2 Tbsp. butter

1 3/4 c. medium noodles

1 can condensed tomato soup

1 tsp. prepared mustard

1/2 c. water

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. steak sauce

1/4 c. buttered soft bread crumbs

cook frankfurters and onions in the butter until lightly browned. Cook and drain noodles. Mix all ingredients, except crumbs, and put in buttered 1 1/2 qt. casserole. Top with crumbs and bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

OVEN STEW

2 lbs. beef stew meat

4 small carrots, pared and cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 c. flour

2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

4 small potatoes, pared and halved

1/4 tsp. paprika

2 Tbsp. oil

1 c. sliced celery

4 small onions, quartered

1 c. water

1 c. (2-8 oz. cans) tomato sauce

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine flour, salt, pepper and paprika in a bowl or paper bag. Drop in beef, a few pieces at a time, shake until well coated. Combine with oil in a 3 quart casserole. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes stirring once. Add vegetables, water and tomato sauce, mix well. Bake, covered, about 2 hours until meat and vegetables are tender. Turn the heat down to about 300° or so. depending upon the meat and the vegetables. Serves 6.