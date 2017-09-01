Royalton finishes third at home tournament

By Tyler Ohmann

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Royalton showed off its new school, including its new gymnasium, Aug. 25., by hosting a volleyball tournament.

The Royals also played, well, finishing second in their pool and then taking third place with a 2-1 win over Milaca. (9317sportsPzStuckmayer) Staff photo by Tyler Ohmann

Pierz senior Kelsey Stuckmayer passes a shot up over the net in a match against Cathedral in Royalton, Aug. 25.

Royalton won 25-16, 16-25 and 15-12 over Milaca in that third place match.

The Royals had won 2-0 over Pine City, and tied 1-1 with both Staples Motley and Foley in pool play.

Sophomore Cierra Gottwalt led the Royals with 60 assists in four matches.

Pierz was also in Royalton, Aug. 25, and finished fifth.

The Pioneers won the fifth place match 25-14, 25-20 over Pine City.

In pool play, Pierz won 2-0 over Pillager, tied 1-1 with Milaca and lost 0-2 to Cathedral.

Foley beat Cathedral in the championship match.

Both the Royals and Pioneers played their first regular season matches, Tuesday.

Pierz won its match, 3-0, over Aitkin. Royalton was swept 3-0 by Braham.

The Pioneers were led by senior Kylie Porter who tied for the team best with seven kills and had a team-high 14 assists. Senior Jordyn Jansen led the team with 39 digs.

The Royals were bested 15-25, 25-27 and 22-25 by Braham.

Sophomore Allyson Waletski led the Royals with seven kills and was 8-for-8 from the service line.

Sophomore Gabbie Enneking had a team-high 11 digs and was 13-of-13 from the service line for Royalton.

The Royals (3-2) will travel to play Swanville in a Prairie Conference rivalry match, Tuesday.

Pierz (3-1-1) will host Holdingford in a conference rivalry match, Thursday.